Chiefs trade up to No. 85, select CB Nohl Williams

The Chiefs have acquired the No. 85 overall pick in the third round from the Patriots.

With the pick, Kansas City selected cornerback Nohl Williams out of Cal.

Williams, 22, began his collegiate career at UNLV before transferring to Cal for his last two seasons. he was a consensus All-American in his final year with the Golden Bears, also earning first-team All-ACC honors. He led FBS with seven interceptions in 2024.

In 52 total college games with 50 starts, Williams recorded 38 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

The No. 85 pick of this year’s draft originally belonged to the Broncos. It was traded to the Panthers and then the Patriots before the Chiefs used it to add a cornerback.

Kansas City traded No. 95 and a 2026 fourth-round pick to New England for No. 85.