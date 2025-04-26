 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs trade up to No. 85, select CB Nohl Williams

  
Published April 25, 2025 10:32 PM

The Chiefs have acquired the No. 85 overall pick in the third round from the Patriots.

With the pick, Kansas City selected cornerback Nohl Williams out of Cal.

Williams, 22, began his collegiate career at UNLV before transferring to Cal for his last two seasons. he was a consensus All-American in his final year with the Golden Bears, also earning first-team All-ACC honors. He led FBS with seven interceptions in 2024.

In 52 total college games with 50 starts, Williams recorded 38 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

The No. 85 pick of this year’s draft originally belonged to the Broncos. It was traded to the Panthers and then the Patriots before the Chiefs used it to add a cornerback.

Kansas City traded No. 95 and a 2026 fourth-round pick to New England for No. 85.