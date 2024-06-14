 Skip navigation
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVIII rings

  
Published June 13, 2024 11:13 PM

The Chiefs have their new championship rings.

The latest, in commemoration of winning Super Bowl LVIII, were distributed on Thursday night.

A hidden hinge allows the top to open. The interior of the ring top has the name of the game-winning play: “Tom & Jerry.” The play is drawn with coach Andy Reid’s handwriting.

The interior has a playing field encased in a thin piece of glass. Floating behind it are 17 miniature gold leaf Lombardi Trophy confetti pieces.

There’s a lot more. (Here’s the video.) The details are frankly dizzying. It’s no surprise. The Super Bowl rings keep getting bigger and better and more intricate and involved.

And the Chiefs will now try to become the first team ever to win three in a row. Which would require an even bigger and better and more intricate and involved ring.