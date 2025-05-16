Chiefs waive RB Keaontay Ingram, WR Justin Lockhart

The Chiefs trimmed a couple of players from their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they waived running back Keaontay Ingram and wide receiver Justin Lockhart. Ingram was waived with an injury designation while Lockhart was waived off of injured reserve after being placed on the list earlier this month.

Ingram signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in November 2023 and he appeared in one game for the team last season. He was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Arizona and had 62 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown in 20 games for the Cardinals.

Lockhart was undrafted out of San Jose State earlier this year.