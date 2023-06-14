 Skip navigation
Chiefs will receive Super Bowl LVII rings Thursday

  
Published June 14, 2023 12:32 PM
June 13, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pay tribute to Wheel of Fortune with a round of “Fill in the Blank," featuring the artificial turf problem, the Bills needing to solve the Bengals and Chiefs and more.

The Chiefs will receive their Super Bowl LVII rings before they depart for the summer.

The ring ceremony is set for Thursday.

“We get our rings tomorrow,” Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “I’m excited about that. It’s going to be good .”

Some players who have left the team this offseason will return to participate in the ceremony.

The team held a ring fitting shortly after raising the Lombardi Trophy, but the players have not seen the ring design yet.

“I guess we’ll find out [tomorrow night],” Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said.

It’s been an offseason of celebration with the team having visited the White House earlier this month.

After the ring ceremony, the Chiefs can turn their full attention to defending their championship.

In the Super Bowl era, a repeat has happened only eight times . The last came in 2004 when the Patriots repeated as champs.