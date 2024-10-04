 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Berman celebrates 45 years at ESPN; will he get to 50?

  
Published October 3, 2024 09:23 PM

Chris Berman started working at ESPN on October 1, 1979. Forty-five years later, he’s still going.

Will he make it to a half of a century?

Berman tells John Ourand of Puck that he’s willing to chase 50 years, if he’s still performing at a high level.

“If they’ll have me, yeah,” Berman said. “But I will be honest with this. I will know way ahead of you or anyone else [if I’m] starting to slip a little. Even if [50 years is] the plan, I’m not gonna do it just to do it.”

For now, he’s hoping to make it to the first ABC Super Bowl since ABC relinquished Monday Night Football to ESPN.

“We have a Super Bowl in a couple years,” Berman said. “I would like to think they’ll keep me around for that, whatever that means—maybe the exact same capacity. If that’s the case, that’d be 48 years.”

He regards his current capacity as “semi-retired,” with the “Fastest Three Minutes” during halftime of Monday Night Football and NFL Primetime on ESPN+.

The 69-year-old Berman has been a fixture of the NFL media landscape for decades. He was a foundational piece of the ESPN puzzle as it grew from tractor pulls and tiddlywinks into what it has become.