Chris Boswell named AFC special teams player of the week for second time in 2024

Week 11 was a bad week for kickers at large, but that wasn’t the case for Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell.

Now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Boswell connected on all six of his field goal attempts, hitting from 32, 52, 32, 57, 27, and 50 yards.

That accounted for all of the Steelers’ points in the club’s 18-16 win over the division-rival Ravens.

It’s the fourth career special teams player of the week award for Boswell, who also earned the honor for Week 1 in 2024.

Boswell will be back in action on Thursday when the Steelers take on the Browns.