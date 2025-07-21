Mike Brown: I think we’ll get Trey Hendrickson’s deal done

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has expressed frustration with how the Bengals have handled talks about a contract extension this offseason, but any harsh words haven’t changed Bengals owner Mike Brown’s view of keeping Hendrickson in Cincinnati.

Hendrickson has been looking for a new deal with the team for the last couple of years and has requested a trade more than once, but Brown said on Monday that the team will not trade him ahead of the 2025 season. Brown also said that talks are going on between the two sides and expressed optimism that a deal will come together because of how things have gone with Hendrickson over the course of his time with the team.

“I think it’s get done. . . . We like Trey as a person, he’s a good guy but when it comes to these negotiations — and we’ve been through a few of them with him — he pushes hard,” Brown said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “He gets emotional. We never have an easy time of it, but there’s one thing that is consistent. It always gets done. And I think this one will, but we’ll see. I’ve been proven wrong before, but I’m pretty confident that we’ll get there at the end.”

Hendrickson did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday that they expect him to report to training camp. The answer to that question will come on Tuesday.