Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson: He’s under contract, we expect him at camp

  
Published July 21, 2025 12:12 PM

The Bengals are dealing with a pair of contract impasses involving defensive ends ahead of their first training camp practice this week.

First-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned and veteran Trey Hendrickson is looking for a contract extension. Hendrickson did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp as part of his push for a new deal and director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressed his status for camp with reporters on Monday.

“We believe everyone under contact should be here for camp,” Tobin said, via Charlie Clifford of WLWT.

Tobin said in January that Hendrickson has earned a new deal but that didn’t mean the two sides would agree on one. Talks stopped for a portion of the offseason before resuming recently, but no deal has come together and it remains to be seen what Hendrickson will do if that remains the case when practice gets underway.