Duke Tobin: Trey Hendrickson has earned a new deal, to be determined if we agree on one

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin called a new contract for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase a priority for the team this offseason, but it’s not the only bit of contractual business hanging over the team’s head.

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is also heading into the final year of his contract and, like Chase, he’s doing so on a high note. Hendrickson led the league in sacks by notching 17.5 of them for the second straight season and he was selected to the All-Pro team for the first time in his career.

Hendrickson requested a trade at one point last offseason because of dissatisfaction with his contract and Tobin said on Wednesday that Hendrickson has earned one before adding that it doesn’t mean the team and player will see eye to eye about what a new deal would look like.

“We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him,” Tobin said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined. . . . We’ll do what we can. We’ll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It’s not giving anybody an extension. It’s agreeing with somebody on an extension.”

Hendrickson is set to make $15.8 million in 2025 with a cap hit of over $18.666 million.