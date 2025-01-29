 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Duke Tobin: Signing Ja’Marr Chase to an extension is “a priority for us”

  
Published January 29, 2025 02:00 PM

Last offseason, the Bengals and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase could not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Chase the No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 draft, then went out and had the best season of his career by winning the triple crown — leading the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

He’s now set to enter the last year of his rookie contract as the price of a new deal has ostensibly gone up.

During the Senior Bowl this week, Bengals director of player personnel told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer that signing Chase is “a priority for us.”

“It’s something we feel like there’s a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of,” Tobin said. “Guys in his position have recently re-done contracts. We believe in Ja’Marr, he’s very important to us. The other guys that have done contracts are very important to their teams. So, we believe there’s a real framework to work off of.

“I would expect that we could come together on something that makes sense for both sides.”

Conway noted that the reason why Chase rejected the last contract offer from the Bengals last summer was due to “cash flow.”

Cincinnati also will have to decide whether or not the club will pay to retain fellow receiver Tee Higgins in the coming weeks, as he’s set to become a free agent in March.