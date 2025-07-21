 Skip navigation
Packers, offensive tackle Zach Tom agree to contract extension

  
July 21, 2025

Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom has reached an agreement on a new contract.

Tom will sign a four-year, $88 million extension, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Tom was heading into the final year of his rookie contract but will now get a deal that reportedly includes a $30.2 million signing bonus.

Tom has started all 17 games two years in a row, and the Packers are penciling him in as a starter on their offensive line for years to come.