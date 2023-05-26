 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Godwin: I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back

  
Published May 26, 2023 06:46 AM

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin returned from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2021 season to catch a career-high 104 passes for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns last year.

But like many players after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery, Godwin said this week that it’s taken a long time for him to feel like he did before the injury.

“I think I’m very close to it. I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back ,” Godwin said, via Adam Silvan of PewterReport.com. “I feel very comfortable with the things that I’m working on. It feels really good to be able to have the opportunity to work on my skill development this offseason, as opposed to just working to rehab an injury.”

Godwin added that he feels a “night and day difference between last year and this year,” in large part because he was rehabbing on his own during the offseason program.

“Those were very long days, and you kind of watch out the window,” Godwin said. “It’s like you’re a kid that got in trouble, and you’re watching all your friends outside, playing and having fun. To be out here now, it’s a blessing. It was a lot of hard work.

“I took some much-needed rest right after the season. But I’m feeling really good. I feel really good with where I’m at. It’s a fresh year [with] fresh opportunities for myself and all the guys around.”

A fully healthy Godwin in 2023 will be good for whoever wins the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this summer.