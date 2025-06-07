Chris Godwin’s new contract has no exceptions for his ankle injury

After the Buccaneers selected Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th pick in the 2025 draft, some assumed that the Bucs were concerned about veteran receiver Chris Godwin’s availability for the start of the season.

If the team has such concerns, those concerns didn’t make their way into the three-year, $66 million contract Godwin signed with the Buccaneers in March.

PFT has obtained and reviewed the contract. There’s no language regarding the injury. Nothing that, for example, conditions any of the $20.745 million 2025 roster bonus on passing a physical. (The second and final installment is due in six days.) Nothing that creates an exception for any aggravation of the injury or related condition.

Maybe the Bucs had no choice, given that Godwin had a better financial offer on the table from the Patriots. And while the Patriots ultimately signed receiver Stefon Diggs to a deal containing protections for the team against his torn ACL, Diggs didn’t have many (or maybe any) other options. Godwin possibly was able to leverage the interest of the Patriots and Buccaneers into a deal that didn’t protect the team against the injury that predated the contract.

Still, the contract becomes an important piece of tangible evidence to counter the notion that the Bucs drafted Egbuka because they’re concerned about Godwin’s health. If they were sufficiently concerned to use a first-round pick on his short-term replacement, why would they have committed $44 million in guarantees to Godwin?

So why Egbuka? Well, Mike Evans is entering his 12th season, and he’ll be 32 in August. They’ll need to have a replacement ready to go, at some point.

Besides, the Bucs don’t exactly have many pressing roster needs. They were able to take the best available player when they were on the clock. Which they did.