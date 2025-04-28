Chris Grier: Quinn Ewers was someone we always had an eye on

Quarterback Quinn Ewers had the longest wait to hear his name called of anyone at his position during the 2025 draft, but was finally selected by Miami at No. 231 in the seventh round.

After making the pick, General Manager Chris Grier told reporters that Ewers “obviously had a very good college career.”

“Mike [McDaniel] and I, we met him the year before at the Texas workout and we spent some time,” Grier said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “We talked to coach [Steve] Sarkisian about him, and ‘Sark’ really likes and was high [on him] and was talking about him playing through the injuries this year, which affected his play a little bit. But talked about his toughness, his mental toughness, the pushing through with the injury, the expectations, all the pressure with [Arch] Manning there coming in, and so he loved his competitiveness and how he plays and how his teammates respond to him.

“So, he was someone that we always had an eye on looking at, and the opportunity at that point in the draft just made sense for us to pull the pick.”

McDaniel noted that a plus of drafting Ewers is that some of Sarkisian’s offensive concepts are similar to what the Dolphins run.

“That is beneficial because you can evaluate a lot of nuances that you typically have to forecast,” McDaniel said. “I think one of the things that gives him an advantage as a rookie just getting started is that overlap. I think the way that he orchestrates the offense from the motion timing and really anticipating things, there’s a fit there, so we’re excited to get him in the program and start working.”

Ewers threw for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season at Texas in 2024.