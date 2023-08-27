Christian Covington, Germain Ifedi among first Lions cuts

The Lions announced their first set of cuts on the way to setting their initial 53-man roster on Sunday.

Veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington was one of the 13 players the Lions let go. Covington signed with the team in May and had five tackles and a half-sack in his preseason appearances.

The Lions also released offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Bobby Hart. Both players have extensive experience and could land as depth for other teams at some point in the future.

Wide receiver Jason Moore and running back Devine Ozigbo will also become free agents while wide receiver Trinity Benson, wide receiver Avery Davis, offensive lineman Obinna Eze, tight end Daniel Helm, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, safety Scott Nelson, offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, and cornerback Colby Richardson will be subject to waivers.

