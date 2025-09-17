Christian Darrisaw full, Andrew Van Ginkel limited in Vikings practice

The Vikings hope to have left tackle Christian Darrisaw in game action soon and his practice week got off on the right foot Wednesday.

Darrisaw was a full participant in practice. Darrisaw, who is recovering from a torn ACL, was ruled out for Week 2 after limited practices last Thursday and Friday.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) was also out against the Falcons, but he was back at practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (oblique), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), safety Theo Jackson (hip), linebacker Austin Keys (groin), tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), and safety Harrison Smith (illness) were also limited.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), and tackle Justin Skule (concussion) did not practice. McCarthy has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) was a full participant. He missed Week 2, but returned to practice last Friday.