nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Christian McCaffrey is officially active for Week 1

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:43 PM

Last year, Week 1 ended with a stunner. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, questionable with a calf injury for a game against the Jets, was inactive.

This year, McCaffrey was once against questionable with a calf injury. He’s officially active for the opener at Seattle.

He eventually debuted in Week 9. He played four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2024, McCaffrey finished with 202 rushing yards and 146 receiving yards. He scored no touchdowns.

This year, if he stays healthy, McCaffrey could have another big year.