Christian McCaffrey is officially active for Week 1

Last year, Week 1 ended with a stunner. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, questionable with a calf injury for a game against the Jets, was inactive.

This year, McCaffrey was once against questionable with a calf injury. He’s officially active for the opener at Seattle.

He eventually debuted in Week 9. He played four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2024, McCaffrey finished with 202 rushing yards and 146 receiving yards. He scored no touchdowns.

This year, if he stays healthy, McCaffrey could have another big year.