Christian McCaffrey unconcerned about heavy workload

Christian McCaffrey played all 57 snaps Sunday. He played 58 of 68 snaps in the season opener.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he needs to do a better job with the running back rotation. (Backup running back Elijah Mitchell had 10 snaps in Week 1 and none in Week 2.)

McCaffrey, though, isn’t worried about being overworked.

“I think it’s all dependent on how the game’s going,” McCaffrey said, via Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game. “We had a lot of breaks last game. Sometimes, that’s just how it goes. There’s going to be games, too, where Mitchell gets four or five carries in a row on multiple drives because he’s playing well, and he’s feeling it, and I’ll be out.

“It’s really such a situational thing. I don’t think it’s ever a plan for us to get all the carries or not. It’s just sometimes that’s just how the games go.”

McCaffrey has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for his team 15 times in his career, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Only 10 times in that same span have other running backs played every play.

It was the first time McCaffrey had played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 15 of 2019 while with the Panthers against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey’s 268 rushing yards this season lead the NFL by 88 yards.