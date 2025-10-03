 Skip navigation
Chuba Hubbard is expected to miss Week 5

  
October 3, 2025

The Panthers are set to be without running back Chuba Hubbard on Sunday.

NFL Media reports that Hubbard is expected to miss their game against the Dolphins because of a calf injury. Hubbard has not taken part in practice at all this week.

Rico Dowdle is the No. 2 running back for the Panthers and he will take on a larger role with Hubbard out of the lineup. Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas are the other running backs on the roster in Carolina.

Hubbard has 53 carries for 217 yards this season and Dowdle has 28 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.