Clelin Ferrell agrees to one-year deal with 49ers

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:15 AM
Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell’s career began in the Bay Area.

After a stint in Southern Nevada, Ferrell is headed back to the Bay.

Ferrell has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Ferrell appeared in 58 games with 30 starts for the Raiders over the last four seasons. He was moved out of his starting role in 2021 after a pair of disappointing seasons to begin his career. He finished his Raiders tenure with 10.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits.

With a new regime, the Raiders declined Ferrell’s fifth-year option last spring. He appeared in 16 games in 2022, recording 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight QB hits.

Ferrell will likely slot into a rotational role on San Francisco’s strong defensive line in 2023.