Colts announce their 2025 coaching staff

The Colts confirmed that they have hired Jerome Henderson as their new defensive backs coach on Friday afternoon and they announced their entire coaching staff as well.

Henderson joins defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, linebackers coach James Bettcher, and pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt as new additions for the 2025 season. The defensive staff also includes quality control coach Brent Jackson, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, and senior assistant/defensive line Matt Raich.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will work with quality control coach/wide receivers Brian Bratton, tight ends coach Tom Manning, running backs coach DeAndre Smith, offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt, and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason will be joined by senior assistant/special teams Joe Hastings and head coach Shane Steichen’s staff will also include assistant sports science/analytics Mikey Blazejowski, Harriet P. Irsay fellow Isabel Diaz, strength and conditioning assistant Zane Fakes, game manager Charlie Gelman, senior head strength and conditioning coach Richard Howell, Tony Dungy coaching fellow Kalon Humphries, assistant to the head coach TJ Ingles, strength and conditioning assistant/peformance therapist Sam Khym, applied sports science/conditioning coach Doug McKenney, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, and Tony Dungy coaching fellow Diego Ortiz.