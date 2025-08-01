Colts bring back CB Chris Lammons, cut CB Corey Ballentine

Cornerback Chris Lammons is back with the Colts, and cornerback Corey Ballentine is out.

The Colts announced today that they have signed Lammons and released Ballentine.

Lammons first signed with the Colts as a free agent in 2023 and was on the team in 2024 as well. Shortly after he first signed with the Colts, Lammons was suspended three games by the NFL for attacking a man in Las Vegas, an incident that also got Saints running back Alvin Kamara suspended. In addition to the Colts, Lammons has spent time with the Falcons, Saints, Dolphins, Chiefs and Bengals.

Ballentine signed with the Colts in March. He has previously played for the Packers, Cardinals, Falcons, Lions, Jets and Giants.