Colts’ Chris Lammons suspended three games

Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Lammons was suspended at the same time as Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Both Lammons and Kamara were arrested for assaulting a man in Las Vegas in 2022, just before the Pro Bowl.

Lammons will stay with the Colts through training camp and the preseason and then be away from the team for the first three weeks of the regular season. He can return to the Colts on Monday, September 25, after the Colts’ Week Three game against the Ravens.

Lammons signed with the Colts last week after previously spending time with the Bengals, Chiefs, Dolphins, Saints and Falcons. He has played in 42 games in his NFL career, with no starts, and he is not a lock to make the Colts’ regular-season roster.