 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
SRX Berlin 2023 Kyle Busch wins second race.jpg
Kyle Busch wins second straight Superstar Racing Experience at Berlin Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishoopenrd2_230804.jpg
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
SRX Berlin 2023 Kyle Busch wins second race.jpg
Kyle Busch wins second straight Superstar Racing Experience at Berlin Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishoopenrd2_230804.jpg
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts’ Chris Lammons suspended three games

  
Published August 4, 2023 02:37 PM

Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Lammons was suspended at the same time as Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Both Lammons and Kamara were arrested for assaulting a man in Las Vegas in 2022, just before the Pro Bowl.

Lammons will stay with the Colts through training camp and the preseason and then be away from the team for the first three weeks of the regular season. He can return to the Colts on Monday, September 25, after the Colts’ Week Three game against the Ravens.

Lammons signed with the Colts last week after previously spending time with the Bengals, Chiefs, Dolphins, Saints and Falcons. He has played in 42 games in his NFL career, with no starts, and he is not a lock to make the Colts’ regular-season roster.