Colts hire Payton McCollum as defensive assistant

  
Published April 7, 2023 04:20 AM
April 4, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the Colts would consider a trade with the Texans for Bryce Young, or if they could make a run at Lamar Jackson if they don’t have a QB they like at No. 4 in the draft.

The Colts have made an addition to their defensive coaching staff.

The team’s website shows Payton McCollum has been hired as a defensive assistant. It’s the first new coaching hire on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts as they retained defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and the rest of last year’s defensive coaches after hiring Shane Steichen as their head coach.

McCollum’s previous coaching experience has come on the offensive side of the ball. He was an offensive analyst at Eastern Michigan last year and spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington.

McCollum’s only other NFL experience came as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2016 and 2017. Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter had the same job in Detroit at that time.