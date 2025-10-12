Colts hold off Cardinals for 31-27 win

The Colts didn’t repeat their blowout from Week 5, but they wound up with another win.

Running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown with 4:32 left to play to put the Colts up 31-27 and then wound up sealing the win with a 16-yard run with under a minute left to play. In between those runs, Colts fans had a lot of nervous moments.

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett led his team to three first downs, including one that he picked up with a 12-yard run, and then hit wide receiver Michael Wilson with a 31-yard pass that moved them to the Colts’ 12-yard line just after the two-minute warning. A short completion to Greg Dortch was followed by an incompletion and a sack by Kwity Paye that left the entire game resting on a fourth down play.

Brissett was pressured, but got a pass off to tight end Trey McBride in the end zone. It fell incomplete and McBride’s pleas for a flag fell on deaf ears.

Brissett, who was starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, was 27-of-44 for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in his first game back in Indianapolis since he played for the Colts. McBride and Dortch caught the touchdowns and Zay Jones stepped in for the injured Marvin Harrison Jr. to catch five balls for 79 yards. It’s not clear if Murray will be back for Week 7 against the Packers, but the Cardinals will feel comfortable with Brissett if things go that way.

Taylor had 21 carries for 123 yards to balance Daniel Jones’ 212 passing yards. Jones threw two touchdowns and ran for another to continue the career resurgence that began when he beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job this summer.

The 5-1 Colts will make their second trip to Los Angeles of the season in Week 7. They lost to the Rams in Week 4 and will be hoping for better results against the Chargers this time around.