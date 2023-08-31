Colts hopeful Zack Moss can play in Week 1

The Colts know Jonathan Taylor won’t be in the backfield for Week One, but they’re still unsure about another one of their running backs.

Zack Moss broke his arm early in training camp and he has not returned to practice with the team yet. That doesn’t mean that he’s been ruled out for the matchup with the Jaguars, however.

On Thursday, head coach Shane Steichen said at a press conference that Moss is trending in the right direction and that the team is hopeful he will be able to both practice and play next week.

Deon Jackson and sixth-round pick Evan Hull are the other backs on the 53-man roster. Jake Funk and Jason Huntley are on the practice squad.