Colts lead Cardinals 14-10 at halftime

The Colts took a lead into halftime of their bid for a 5-1 start.

Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to tight end Tyler Warren to cap the team’s opening possession and he ran for one in the second half to break a 7-7 tie with the Cardinals. Arizona was able to get a field goal later in the quarter to cut the lead to 14-10 and they’ll get the ball to start the third quarter.

Jacoby Brissett is 10-of-21 for 117 yards and an interception while making his first start for Arizona. Kyler Murray was ruled out with a foot injury before the game.

Brissett’s second-half options will be limited because wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left for a concussion evaluation in the second quarter of the game. He has now been ruled out.

Jones is 14-of-19 for 111 yards, but he had an interception to go with his two touchdowns. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has nine carries for 63 yards and Warren leads the receiving corps with five catches for 51 yards.