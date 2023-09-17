Colts lose Anthony Richardson in first half but still win 31-20

Anthony Richardson got his first win, but the Colts rookie quarterback wasn’t around to see it.

Richardson left with a concussion in the first half, leaving with a 14-7 lead, and Gardner Minshew took it from there. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20.

Indianapolis is 1-1, while Houston fell to 0-2.

The game was billed as a matchup of first-round rookie quarterbacks with Richardson, the fourth overall pick, going against second overall pick C.J. Stroud. Richardson scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 15 yards, hitting his head on the back of the turf on his second score after Texans cornerback M.J. Stewart tackled him.

Richardson stayed in two more series, two three-and-outs, before leaving for the training room. He did not return.

Minshew went 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown, and Zack Moss ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the absence of Jonathan Taylor.

Stroud lost a fumble on a strip-sack by Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam on the Texans’ third offensive snap but rebounded with a solid outing. He completed 30 of 47 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 51-yard field goal with 2:41 left that would have given Stroud a chance for a potential comeback.

Nico Collins caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Robert Woods made six catches for 74 yards.

The Colts had six sacks of Stroud, with six players each getting one. Fittingly, the game ended with a DeForest Buckner sack.