nbc_csu_minvsnyg_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_csu_atlvsaz_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_kcvsten_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chiefs vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Colts opening Anthony Richardson’s 21-day practice window

  
Published December 18, 2025 12:02 PM

Anthony Richardson is officially getting back on the practice field.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen announced in his Thursday press conference that the Colts are opening Richardson’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.

Richardson has been sidelined since suffering an orbital fracture during a freak pregame accident back in October.

Steichen said that Richardson still has some vision limitations, so the plan is to get him worked back in through individual drills and with some scout-team work.

With that, Richardson is not going to be activated for Monday’s game against the 49ers and it’s still unclear whether or not Richardson will be healthy enough to play at all the rest of the season.

Philip Rivers is still set to start against San Francisco on Monday night for his second game since surprisingly coming out of retirement at age 44. But Steichen noted rookie Riley Leonard is over the knee injury he sustained against the Jaguars in Week 14.

The Colts’ first injury report of the week will be out later on Thursday.