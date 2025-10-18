Colts place CB Charvarius Ward on IR due to Week 6 pregame concussion

Last Sunday’s pregame mishaps have resulted in another Colts player landing on injured reserve.

On Saturday, Indianapolis placed starting cornerback Charvarius Ward on IR. He suffered a concussion during warmups in advance of the Week 6 win over the Cardinals.

Ward, who signed with the Colts in the offseason after three seasons with the 49ers and before that four years with the Chiefs, will miss at least four games. He was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

The Colts filled Ward’s roster spot by signing veteran running back Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated cornerback Cameron Mitchell and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad.

The 5-1 Colts visit the 4-2 Chargers on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Colts placed former starting quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. He suffered an orbital fracture when an elastic band malfunctioned in the locker room before the Week 6 contest. Rookie Riley Leonard will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones.