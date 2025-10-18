 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts place CB Charvarius Ward on IR due to Week 6 pregame concussion

  
Published October 18, 2025 03:50 PM

Last Sunday’s pregame mishaps have resulted in another Colts player landing on injured reserve.

On Saturday, Indianapolis placed starting cornerback Charvarius Ward on IR. He suffered a concussion during warmups in advance of the Week 6 win over the Cardinals.

Ward, who signed with the Colts in the offseason after three seasons with the 49ers and before that four years with the Chiefs, will miss at least four games. He was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

The Colts filled Ward’s roster spot by signing veteran running back Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad. The Colts also elevated cornerback Cameron Mitchell and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster from the practice squad.

The 5-1 Colts visit the 4-2 Chargers on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Colts placed former starting quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. He suffered an orbital fracture when an elastic band malfunctioned in the locker room before the Week 6 contest. Rookie Riley Leonard will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones.