Colts place LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve

The Colts placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was signed on Wednesday, replaces Bachie on the 53-player roster.

Bachie started five games for the Colts this season, and he totaled 26 tackles with one pass defensed. He played 156 defensive snaps and 68 on special teams.

He will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve.

The six-year veteran has also played for the Eagles (2020) and Bengals (2021-24).