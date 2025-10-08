 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Colts place LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve

  
Published October 8, 2025 03:41 PM

The Colts placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was signed on Wednesday, replaces Bachie on the 53-player roster.

Bachie started five games for the Colts this season, and he totaled 26 tackles with one pass defensed. He played 156 defensive snaps and 68 on special teams.

He will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve.

The six-year veteran has also played for the Eagles (2020) and Bengals (2021-24).