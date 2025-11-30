Colts rule out Sauce Gardner, who is in a walking boot

The Colts have ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The team reported Gardner’s non-contact injury as a calf, but he returned to the sideline with a walking boot on his left leg. He is wearing street clothes.

Gardner pulled up while covering Texans tight end Cade Stover and began limping. He finally went to the ground and was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field with 13:16 left in the first quarter.

He was playing his third game with the Colts after the trade from the Jets. Gardner has 13 tackles and two passes defensed for Indianapolis.

The Texans still lead 3-0.

Texans rookie safety Jaylen Reed, who started his first career game today, is questionable to return with a forearm injury. He slammed his helmet to the ground, visibly upset, before departing for the X-ray room.

