nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Colts rule out Sauce Gardner, who is in a walking boot

  
Published November 30, 2025 01:57 PM

The Colts have ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The team reported Gardner’s non-contact injury as a calf, but he returned to the sideline with a walking boot on his left leg. He is wearing street clothes.

Gardner pulled up while covering Texans tight end Cade Stover and began limping. He finally went to the ground and was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field with 13:16 left in the first quarter.

He was playing his third game with the Colts after the trade from the Jets. Gardner has 13 tackles and two passes defensed for Indianapolis.

The Texans still lead 3-0.

Texans rookie safety Jaylen Reed, who started his first career game today, is questionable to return with a forearm injury. He slammed his helmet to the ground, visibly upset, before departing for the X-ray room.