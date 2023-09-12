Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to practice squad

The Colts are dealing with another injury in their offensive backfield after Week One and they announced the addition of a new running back to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Tyler Goodson is the new addition to the roster. Goodson was undrafted out of Iowa in 2022 and spent time on the Packers active roster without seeing any game action.

Evan Hull became the latest injured back in Indy when he hurt his knee in the team’s loss to the Jaguars. Zack Moss missed the game as he makes his way back from a broken arm and Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list. That left Deon Jackson as the only healthy back on the 53-man roster.

Jake Funk is on the practice squad with Goodson, but Jason Huntley was released on Tuesday along with tight end Johnny Lumpkin and wide receiver Mike Strachan. Tight end Jordan Murray and center Jack Anderson have also joined the practice squad.