Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted rookies

The Colts signed most of their draft class on Thursday night.

The team announced that second-round linebacker CJ Allen, third-round safety A.J. Haulcy, fifth-round defensive end George Gumbs, sixth-round defensive end Caden Curry, seventh-round running back Seth McGowan, and seventh-round wide receiver Deion Burks have signed their four-year rookie deals. The Colts did not have a first-round pick, so Allen was their top choice this year.

A pair of fourth-round picks — guard Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher — remain unsigned.

The Colts also announced that they have signed 12 undrafted free agents. They are Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball, Wisconsin safety Austin Brown, Ole Miss linebacker Tahj Chambers, Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans, Purdue wide receiver E.J. Horton Jr., Virginia defensive end Mitchell Melton, Texas running back Lincoln Pare, Penn State tackle Nolan Rucci, Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe, Alabama center Geno VanDeMark, Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn, and LSU linebacker West Weeks.