 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign six draft picks, 12 undrafted rookies

  
Published May 8, 2026 06:55 AM

The Colts signed most of their draft class on Thursday night.

The team announced that second-round linebacker CJ Allen, third-round safety A.J. Haulcy, fifth-round defensive end George Gumbs, sixth-round defensive end Caden Curry, seventh-round running back Seth McGowan, and seventh-round wide receiver Deion Burks have signed their four-year rookie deals. The Colts did not have a first-round pick, so Allen was their top choice this year.

A pair of fourth-round picks — guard Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher — remain unsigned.

The Colts also announced that they have signed 12 undrafted free agents. They are Arkansas defensive tackle Cam Ball, Wisconsin safety Austin Brown, Ole Miss linebacker Tahj Chambers, Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans, Purdue wide receiver E.J. Horton Jr., Virginia defensive end Mitchell Melton, Texas running back Lincoln Pare, Penn State tackle Nolan Rucci, Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe, Alabama center Geno VanDeMark, Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn, and LSU linebacker West Weeks.