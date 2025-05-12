Colts sign undrafted free agent Mose Vavao

The Colts signed undrafted free agent Mose Vavao and waived defensive tackle Joe Evans, the team announced Monday.

Vavao, a center, participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He started 54 of the 58 games he played in his career at Fresno State (2020-24). Vavao made starts at right guard (34), center (12) and left guard (eight).

In 2024, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention recognition after starting 12 games at center. Vavao was a second-team all-conference choice in 2023 and honorable mention in 2022.

Evans signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 9.

He played 45 career games at UTSA (2022-24) and LSU (2019-21) and totaled 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. In 2024, Evans started five games and posted five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack before a season-ending injury.