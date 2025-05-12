 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign undrafted free agent Mose Vavao

  
Published May 12, 2025 05:30 PM

The Colts signed undrafted free agent Mose Vavao and waived defensive tackle Joe Evans, the team announced Monday.

Vavao, a center, participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He started 54 of the 58 games he played in his career at Fresno State (2020-24). Vavao made starts at right guard (34), center (12) and left guard (eight).

In 2024, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention recognition after starting 12 games at center. Vavao was a second-team all-conference choice in 2023 and honorable mention in 2022.

Evans signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 9.

He played 45 career games at UTSA (2022-24) and LSU (2019-21) and totaled 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. In 2024, Evans started five games and posted five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack before a season-ending injury.