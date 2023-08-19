Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery

The Colts signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery on Friday, the team announced.

Earlier Friday, the Colts signed free agent wide receiver James Washington and waived/injured wide receiver Malik Turner.

Montgomery most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

He spent time on the Texans’ practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during training camp in 2022.

In 2021, Montgomery was on the Jets’ active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards.

Montgomery also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad in 2020.

As a rookie in 2019, he spent the entire season on the Browns’ injured reserve list. Montgomery originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.