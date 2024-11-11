Coming out of the bye week, Jameis Winston remains Browns starter

Coming out of the bye week, things remain status quo for the Browns at quarterback.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that Jameis Winston remains Cleveland’s starter.

Winston ascended into that role after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, sidelining him for the rest of the 2024 season. Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has served as Winston’s backup over the last two games.

With Thompson-Robinson a younger player, the Browns could eventually put him in to see what they have in him at the position. But Stefanski didn’t sound as if any change to the second-year QB is imminent.

“I think with all of our players, we’re going to always look at what we’re doing and see what type of decisions we want to make,” Stefanski said. “But we feel really good about all of those guys in there.”

Could the Browns put in a package of plays to get Thompson-Robinson on the field?

“Those are all things that we talk about in the bye week,” Stefanski said. “It would have to be dependent on what we think the defense is going to do. And [if] we feel like it’s something that we need, we could.”

Winston has completed 59.6 percent of his passes this season for 652 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Thompson-Robinson came in to relieve Watson the day of his injury and completed 11-of-24 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions.

The Browns will play the Saints on the road in Week 11, which will feature Winston heading back to the spot where he spent 2020-2023.