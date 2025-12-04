 Skip navigation
Commanders activate DE Drake Jackson, release S Darnell Savage

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:46 PM

The Commanders have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

Washington announced defensive end Drake Jackson has been activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve.

Jackson has been recovering from a torn patellar tendon suffered during training camp 2024 when he was with the 49ers. A second-round pick in 2022, Jackson posted 6.0 sacks in 23 games over his first two seasons.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders released veteran safety Darnell Savage, who is subject to waivers. Savage had joined Washington in September and appeared in eight games for the club, recording 15 total tackles with one forced fumble and one pass defensed.