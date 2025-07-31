Commanders activate OL Tim McKay from NFI list

Rookie offensive lineman Tim McKay is set to start practicing with the Commanders.

The Commanders announced on Thursday morning that McKay has been activated from the non-football injury list. McKay was on the list because he tore his pectoral while working out at North Carolina’s Pro Day ahead of the draft.

Some projections had McKay going in the middle rounds of the draft before that injury, but he wound up signing with Washington after going undrafted. The Commanders thought enough of him to guarantee him $275,000 in order to get him on the roster.

McKay saw his first playing time at N.C. State as a right tackle, but moved inside to guard in 2023. He’ll try to put that experience to good use in his bid to make the cut with the Commanders.