nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Commanders activate OL Tim McKay from NFI list

  
Published July 31, 2025 07:46 AM

Rookie offensive lineman Tim McKay is set to start practicing with the Commanders.

The Commanders announced on Thursday morning that McKay has been activated from the non-football injury list. McKay was on the list because he tore his pectoral while working out at North Carolina’s Pro Day ahead of the draft.

Some projections had McKay going in the middle rounds of the draft before that injury, but he wound up signing with Washington after going undrafted. The Commanders thought enough of him to guarantee him $275,000 in order to get him on the roster.

McKay saw his first playing time at N.C. State as a right tackle, but moved inside to guard in 2023. He’ll try to put that experience to good use in his bid to make the cut with the Commanders.