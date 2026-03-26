Commanders agree to sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Ahkello Witherspoon’s visit with the Commanders apparently went well.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Witherspoon has agreed to sign with Washington after meeting with the club on Thursday.

Witherspoon, who just turned 31 this month, played for the Rams over the last three seasons. In 2025, he appeared in six games with two starts, registering two passes defended and an interception.

He previously spent four seasons with the 49ers and two years with the Steelers.

The move reunites Witherspoon with Commanders G.M. Adam Peters, as Peters was in San Francisco’s front office when Witherspoon was with the club.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Witherspoon has played in 96 games with 64 starts. He’s registered 60 career passes defensed with 13 interceptions.