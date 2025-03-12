Commanders agree to terms with CB Jonathan Jones

Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones is leaving the Patriots to join the Commanders.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington after nine seasons in New England.

Jones, 31, appeared in 132 games with 71 starts in his time with the Patriots. He totaled 436 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 57 pass breakups and 10 forced fumbles.

He started 14 of the 17 games he played last season, recording 58 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Jones was a core special teams player the first five years of his career but played only 21 special teams snaps the past two seasons combined.