Commanders announce Bob Myers and Rick Spielman will advise team on hiring next coach

Commanders owner Josh Harris says he’s assembling a team to help him move the franchise in the right direction, including with the hiring of a new head coach after today’s firing of Ron Rivera.

Among the names on that team will be former Vikings GM Rick Spielman and former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers.

“Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach,” Harris said in a statement. “I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise.”

Harris knows the job ahead of him is a big one.

“To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry’s best and most talented individuals,” Harris said. “As such, we will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward. I consider these decisions to be among the most critical I make for the franchise – attracting exceptional talent, empowering them to lead and holding them accountable. I look forward to being personally involved throughout this process.”

Coming off a 4-13 season, the Commanders’ next head coach and head of football operations will have a big rebuilding job ahead of them.