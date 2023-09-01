Commanders are putting $40 million into FedEx Field

FedEx Field is currently the worst stadium in the NFL. New Commanders owner Josh Harris will be applying a little lipstick to the warthog.

Via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, the Commanders have announced a $40 million investment in the facility, which will entail “significant upgrades” to stadium infrastructure, suite renovation, and updated branded imagery.

“We have the best fans in football — and they deserve the best gameday experience,” Commanders senior vice president of operations and guest experience Trisha Langdon said in a statement. “These upgrades to FedEx Field represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers to be a top priority.”

While every team would call its own fans the best in football, not every team can credibly say it offers anything close to the best gameday experience. In comparison to FedEx Field, it doesn’t get much worse. The sooner the stadium is closed and a new one is opened, the better off the fans of the team will be.