Commanders dominating Titans, lead 28-7 at halftime

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:43 PM

The Commanders dominated the first half and took a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.’

It should have been more but after scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions, the Commanders had Zane Gonzalez miss a 46-yard field goal on their fifth drive.

The Titans then scored with 23 seconds remaining in the half on Will Levis’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Washington has outgained Tennessee 246 to 116, with the Titans producing only 28 yards on their first five possessions. Tennessee lost back-to-back fumbles, which led to touchdown receptions of 16 and 3 yards by Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin has six catches for 52 yards.

Jayden Daniels is 14-of-15 for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and he has run for a 3-yard touchdown as part of his six carries for 30 yards. Brian Robinson has 11 carries for 85 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run.

Levis is 9-of-16 for 96 yards and a touchdown.