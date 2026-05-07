Commanders hire Ryan Kessenich as director of college scouting

The Commanders are hiring 49ers scout Ryan Kessenich as their new director of college scouting, Neil Stratton of ScoutSpeak reports.

Kessenich is returning to Washington, where he began his scouting career in 2005.

His stint in San Francisco began in 2019, where he and Adam Peters worked together before Peters left to become the Commanders’ General Manager in 2024. Kessenich also worked as a scout for the Chiefs and the Bears and had two stops at Northwestern University, along with one year as a scout for the Senior Bowl, before joining the 49ers.

Kessenich will replace Tim Gribble, who left in January to join the Steelers.