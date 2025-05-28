Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury isn’t worried about keeping everyone involved on offense

The Commanders made an unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game last season and their plans for making another run this year included trading with the 49ers to acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel’s receiving and running skills add a new wrinkle to the Commanders offense and they also add another mouth for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to feed as he tries to build a productive unit. Feeding Samuel will mean that others have to go without the ball and that has rankled players around the league in the past, so it wasn’t unusual for Kingsburty to field a question about keeping everyone happy during a Wednesday press conference.

Kingsbury said that he’s “never had a great player that didn’t want the ball” and that he’s confident all will be just fine as long as the team can win games.

“They know bringing Deebo in, there’s gonna be less but we’re gonna be better,” Kingsbury said. “I think when they’re able to sacrifice for that and understand that the ultimate goal is winning, then it all works itself out. But you want those guys. They’re gonna be pissed. I’m gonna get cussed out a few games, but it comes with the territory. You’d rather have really good players cussing you out than bad players cussing you out.”

Kingsbury is correct about winning curing most issues around a football team, but it’s not a guaranteed outcome and the Commanders will need to get everyone on the same page long enough to pile up the victories that assure no one will rock the boat too severely this fall.