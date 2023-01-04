Commanders place De’Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry to active roster

The Commanders have made a few roster moves to begin the practice week.

Washington announced linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve. He had been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad last week and played eight special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.

Harris played in a total of five games for Washington this season, playing exclusively on special teams.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders have signed linebacker Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He’s appeared in three games this season, also exclusively playing special teams.

Washington signed linebacker Ferrod Gardner to replace Gerry on the practice squad. And the club activated guard Nolan Laufenberg to the practice squad off the practice squad injured list.