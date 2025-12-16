Commanders place Noah Brown on injured reserve

Noah Brown’s 2025 season has come to an end.

The Commanders placed Brown on injured reserve on Tuesday after he suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Brown was able to play just four games in 2025. He suffered an ankle injury early in the season that kept him sidelined until the Week 14 loss to the Vikings.

In those four games, he caught five passes for 83 yards.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders have signed receiver Chris Moore to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

Additionally, Washington designated cornerback Darius Rush practice squad injured, signed receiver River Cracraft to the practice squad, and signed tight end Gee Scott Jr. to the practice squad.