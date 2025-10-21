 Skip navigation
Commanders put Dorance Armstrong on IR, sign Jalyn Holmes

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:31 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that defensive end Dorance Armstrong suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and the team made a roster move to short up the defensive line on Tuesday.

The Commanders announced that they have placed Armstrong on injured reserve and that they have signed Jalyn Holmes. Holmes was released over the weekend and joined the team last season, so he will be right at home in the defense.

Holmes has nine tackles and a quarterback hit in his four appearances this season.

Armstrong had 5.5 sacks before his injury, so his loss will leave a significant hole for the Commanders to fill as they move into their Week 8 game in Kansas City.