Commanders re-sign K Zane Gonzalez

The Commanders will retain at least one of their kickers heading into 2025.

Washington announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 29, joined the club midway through 2024, first on the practice squad and then on the active roster. He appeared in six regular-season games, making 5-of-7 field goals and 19-of-19 extra points. He also served as Washington’s kicker in all three postseason games, hitting all eight of his extra points and 7-of-8 field goals — including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired in the wild card victory over the Buccaneers.

Originally a Browns seventh-round pick in 2017, Gonzalez has appeared in 69 games for Cleveland, Arizona, Carolina, and Washington. He’s made 80 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of extra points.