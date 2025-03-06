 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders re-sign K Zane Gonzalez

  
Published March 6, 2025 01:25 PM

The Commanders will retain at least one of their kickers heading into 2025.

Washington announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 29, joined the club midway through 2024, first on the practice squad and then on the active roster. He appeared in six regular-season games, making 5-of-7 field goals and 19-of-19 extra points. He also served as Washington’s kicker in all three postseason games, hitting all eight of his extra points and 7-of-8 field goals — including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired in the wild card victory over the Buccaneers.

Originally a Browns seventh-round pick in 2017, Gonzalez has appeared in 69 games for Cleveland, Arizona, Carolina, and Washington. He’s made 80 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of extra points.